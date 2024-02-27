Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Textile industry needs to focus on international markets to be more competitive

The Union Minister for Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal during his address at the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2024 said that the textile industry needs to focus on the international markets that will push them to be more competitive. He said that the Bharat Tex 2024 event is a testament to the capability of the sector to be a leader in the future at a global stage. He expressed confidence that working together and understanding the elements of the value chain will help the textile industry be the driving force of the nations GDP.

