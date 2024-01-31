Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australia Market extends gain to sixth day

Australia Market extends gain to sixth day

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Australia stock market finished session strongly higher on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, on growing prospects of interest rate cuts after government figures showed inflation fell to its lowest level in two years in the December quarter, with shares in property trusts, energy, financial, and consumer staples stocks leading gains.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index surged 80.52 points, or 1.06%, to 7,680.72. The broader All Ordinaries index added 77.80 points, or 1%, to 7,912.83.

All 11 sectors ended higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. A-REIT was the best performing sector, gaining +1.98%, followed by utilities (up 1.7%), energy (up 1.56%), and financial (up 1.47%) issues.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NICKEL INDUSTRIES and THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, up 9.66% and 5.66% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were WEEBIT NANO and INCITEC PIVOT, down 9.85% and 7.88% respectively.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia's Q4 2023 Inflation Slips to 4.1% YoY- Australia's Q4 2023 inflation rate slowed to 4.1% YoY, down from 5.4% in Q3. The decline, the lowest since Q4 2021, was driven by easing goods inflation (3.8%) and a slowdown in services inflation (4.6%). Notably, prices moderated across sectors like food, housing, health, and education, while clothing and household services saw cost reductions. However, alcohol, tobacco, furniture, and communication experienced accelerated price growth. Despite the moderation, the RBA's Trimmed Mean CPI remained at 4.2%, exceeding the central bank's target range of 2-3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Memory Sports Council successfully hosts 14th Indian Memory Championships on 1st Oct 2023 in Bengaluru BBG Bangaru Thalli Memory Awards

Mind-Boggling Feats: Memory Athletes Stun Global Audience at IAM World Memory Championship 2023

Aravind TE - Indian Author and banking professional launches his debut book 'The Memory Paradox'

SCARA Gaming Joins Hands with DRUID Creative Gaming to Launch DRUID:SCARA in India

Universal Adviser Migration Services Shines as the Pinnacle of Australian Immigration Consultancy in 2023

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Tourism stocks jumps after FM announces to promote tourism projects on island

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story