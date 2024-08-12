S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.39% to Rs 110.66 croreNet loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.39% to Rs 110.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 111.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales110.66111.09 0 OPM %7.5812.20 -PBDT8.5513.50 -37 PBT-1.632.66 PL NP-2.062.61 PL
