Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets closed higher for a third consecutive session

Australian markets closed higher for a third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Australian markets closed higher for a third consecutive session after National Bank of Australia delivered robust first-quarter results, supported by solid performance in both business and home lending.

Shares of the country's third-largest lender surged 4 percent to a record high while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.54 percent to 9,007. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.61 percent higher at 9,238.70.

Technology stocks also rallied while falling bullion prices on easing geopolitical tensions weighed on gold stocks.

BlueScope Steel added 2.6 percent after SGH Ltd and U.S.-based Steel Dynamics sweetened their A$15 billion takeover bid for the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets climb on strong trade data

Inflow of foreign funds and positive domestic equity markets drives INR higher

BSE SME IPO of Yashhtej Industries (India) subscribed 20%

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Railtel Corporation at 'AA/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Benchmarks extend gains for third day; Nifty settles above 25,800

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story