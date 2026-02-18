BSE SME IPO of Yashhtej Industries (India) subscribed 20%

The offer received bids for 16.56 lakh shares as against 80.79 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Yashhtej Industries (India) received bids for 16,56,000 shares as against 80,79,600 shares on offer, as per BSE data as of 17:00 hours on Wednesday (18 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.20 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (18 February 2026) and it will close on Friday (20 February 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 110 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,200 equity shares. The equity shares will list on BSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 80,79,600 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding will dilute to 65% from 100% Pre-IPO. About 4,04,400 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 76,75,200 equity shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 35.01% and 33.26% respectively of the post offer paid up equity share capital of the company. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditures, funding of working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose. Yashhtej Industries (India) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and processing soybean crude oil through the solvent extraction process, along with the production of Soybean De-Oiled Cake (DOC). DOC, also known as soya meal, is the protein-rich solid residue left after oil extraction and is widely used in the animal feed industry due to its high nutritional value. The company operates primarily in the B2B segment, supplying soybean crude oil to customers involved in refining activities for edible oil production.

In addition to its core agro-processing operations, the company has diversified into solar power generation and supply, strengthening its sustainability focus and operational efficiency. Yashhtej Industries benefits from automated manufacturing processes, an in-house laboratory for stringent quality checks, customization capabilities in DOC offerings, and access to government incentives. The company is also moving towards forward integration into the edible soybean oil segment, enhancing its value chain presence. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 91 permanent employees. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 191.15 crore and net profit of Rs 7.25 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.