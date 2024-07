At meeting held on 18 July 2024

The Board of Premier Explosives at its meeting held on 18 July 2024 has approved the appointment of Dr. Narendra Kumar Nanda (DIN:02455894), Dr. Gnana Sekaran Venkatasamy (DIN:02012032) and Seshagiri Rao (DIN:I0595215) as Additional Directors of the company with effect from 13 August 2024.

