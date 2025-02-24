Australian markets gain led by financials and utilities

Australian markets snapped a five-session losing streak, with financials and utilities pacing the gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.14 percent to 8,308.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.13 percent lower at 8,560.10. Commonwealth Bank rallied 3 percent and NAB advanced 2.3 percent.

Tech stocks tumbled, with WiseTech Global plunging more than 20 percent amid a leadership turmoil. Gold miners Evolution Mining, Gold Road Resources and Northern Star Resources all fell around 2 percent while Newmont and Resolute Mining plummeted 5-6 percent.

