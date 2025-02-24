Transport Corporation of India allots 15,490 equity shares under ESOP

Transport Corporation of India has allotted 15,490 equity shares under ESOP on 22 February 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the number of paid-up equity shares of the Company stands increased from 7,65,93,272 to 7,66,08,762 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each. Accordingly, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 15,31,86,544 to Rs 15,32,17,524.

