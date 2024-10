Australian markets rose notably despite a public holiday in parts of the nation. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.68 percent to 8,205.40, led by financials and technology stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.74 percent at 8,479.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slipped 0.18 percent to 12,596.87.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp