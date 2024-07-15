Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian Stocks Hit Record High Led By Banks And Miners

Australian Stocks Hit Record High Led By Banks And Miners

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australian markets rose notably to hit record highs, with banks and miners leading the surge after a strong finish on Wall Street Friday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.73 percent to 8,017.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.69 percent at 8,262.40.

Miners gained 0.7% on the back of improving copper prices. BHP Group and Rio Tinto rose 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly production results later in the week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Energy stocks advanced 0.9%, with Woodside Energy and smaller rival Santos up 1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks climbed 1.1% to hit the highest level since early January 2022. Biotech giant CSL and Ramsay Health Care rose more than 1% each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Irdai may consider implementing risk-based supervision model: Keki Mistry

Puri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar opens after 46 years: What's inside?

AMD and IIT-B join hands to support semiconductor startups in India

IPO-bound Swiggy announces fifth ESOP liquidity programme worth $65 million

More trouble for ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as govt mulls banning his party

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story