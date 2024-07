With effect from 15 July 2024

Hatsun Agro Product has appointed Bharathi Baskar (DIN: 10695960) as an Additional Director of the Company under the category of Non-Executive Independent Woman Director for the First term of 5 (Five) consecutive years commencing from 15 July 2024 subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

