Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Authum Investment board to mull bonus share issue on November 28

Authum Investment board to mull bonus share issue on November 28

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Authum Investment & Infrastructure said that its board will meet on Friday, 28 November 2025, to consider issuance of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 25 November 2025.

Authum Investment is actively engaged in making long-term equity investments across listed and unlisted companies. The company also provides a wide range of credit and financing solutions across the entire spectrum of the yield curve.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 9.01% to Rs 766.87 crore on a 44.64% fall in revenue to Rs 604.91 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip tumbled 4.17% to currently trade at Rs 2623.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nazara Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd down for fifth straight session

South West Pinnacle jumps after bagging contract from NALCO

BEL rises after signing JV pact with Safran for HAMMER missile production

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 2.22%, gains for third straight session

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story