Authum Investment board to mull bonus share issue on November 28

Authum Investment & Infrastructure said that its board will meet on Friday, 28 November 2025, to consider issuance of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 25 November 2025.

Authum Investment is actively engaged in making long-term equity investments across listed and unlisted companies. The company also provides a wide range of credit and financing solutions across the entire spectrum of the yield curve.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 9.01% to Rs 766.87 crore on a 44.64% fall in revenue to Rs 604.91 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.