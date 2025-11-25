Nazara Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 252.75, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 61.19% in last one year as compared to a 7.42% rally in NIFTY and a 26.67% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 252.75, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25990.6. The Sensex is at 84976.68, up 0.09%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has eased around 4.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1436.5, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.32 lakh shares in last one month.