Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Auto index rising 279.79 points or 0.48% at 58782.14 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 2.75%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.79%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.78%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.63%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.55%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.45%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.38%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.29%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.25%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.29%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.23%), and MRF Ltd (down 0.23%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 116.87 or 0.2% at 57331.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 5.23 points or 0.03% at 16982.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.15 points or 0.06% at 25433.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 11.29 points or 0.01% at 83090.95.

On BSE,1764 shares were trading in green, 1354 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

