Auto shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Auto index rising 79.48 points or 0.13% at 60662.67 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.51%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.8%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.72%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.64%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.33%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.34%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.19%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.07%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 248.01 or 0.43% at 57027.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 87.43 points or 0.51% at 16957.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27 points or 0.1% at 26031.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 158.36 points or 0.19% at 85328.23.

On BSE,1359 shares were trading in green, 1758 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

