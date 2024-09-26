Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Auto index rising 79.48 points or 0.13% at 60662.67 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.51%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.8%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.72%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.64%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.33%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 2.34%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 1.19%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.07%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 248.01 or 0.43% at 57027.66.