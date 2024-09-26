FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 85.62 points or 0.36% at 23858.94 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 6.12%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 3.46%),Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 3.45%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.43%),Gopal Snacks Ltd (up 1.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.31%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 1.3%), Nestle India Ltd (up 1.09%), VST Industries Ltd (up 1%), and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 0.97%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, G M Breweries Ltd (down 2.77%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 2.58%), and L T Foods Ltd (down 2.47%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 248.01 or 0.43% at 57027.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 87.43 points or 0.51% at 16957.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27 points or 0.1% at 26031.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 158.36 points or 0.19% at 85328.23.

On BSE,1359 shares were trading in green, 1758 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

