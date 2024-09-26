Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 85.62 points or 0.36% at 23858.94 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 6.12%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (up 3.46%),Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 3.45%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.43%),Gopal Snacks Ltd (up 1.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.31%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 1.3%), Nestle India Ltd (up 1.09%), VST Industries Ltd (up 1%), and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 0.97%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, G M Breweries Ltd (down 2.77%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 2.58%), and L T Foods Ltd (down 2.47%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 248.01 or 0.43% at 57027.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 87.43 points or 0.51% at 16957.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27 points or 0.1% at 26031.15.

More From This Section

Information Technology shares gain

Tata Communications update on simplification of group structure

Allcargo Gati to hike general prices from 01 Jan 2025

Market opens at fresh life high; breadth positive

ONGC board OKs proposal to invest Rs 10,501 crore in equity of JC entity ONGC Petro

The BSE Sensex index was up 158.36 points or 0.19% at 85328.23.

On BSE,1359 shares were trading in green, 1758 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Telangana plans 'family digital card' to bring everything under one roof

LIVE news: PM Modi's visit to Pune for metro line inauguration cancelled as heavy rain batters city

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to record high of 85,400, Nifty tests 26,100 peak

Will Karnataka's KWIN city be Bengaluru twin? Siddaramaiah's plan decoded

Diffusion Engineers IPO opens today: GMP up 48%; is it worth your money?

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story