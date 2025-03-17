Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares rise

Auto shares rise

Image
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Auto index rising 712.62 points or 1.54% at 46958.91 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Uno Minda Ltd (up 4.24%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.79%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.5%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.21%),Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.93%), MRF Ltd (up 1.77%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.7%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.55%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.4%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 2.22%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.91%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 212.63 or 0.48% at 44057.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 104.04 points or 0.77% at 13636.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 156 points or 0.7% at 22553.2.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 450 pts, Nifty near 22,550; Healthcare, metal, financials shine

LIVE: Congress hits out at PM Modi over podcast with Lex Fridman, labels it as 'hypo(d)crisy'

Trump to talk to Putin on March 18 as he pushes for end to Ukraine war

Rupee rises 25 paise to 86.80 against US dollar during early trade

Nifty makes higher high after 5 weeks; Sensex to gain strength above 74,550

The BSE Sensex index was up 429.72 points or 0.58% at 74258.63.

On BSE,2145 shares were trading in green, 1199 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Poonawalla Fincorp launches commercial vehicle loan business

KEC Intl jumps after bagging multiple orders worth Rs 1,267 cr

Zydus Life gains as Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Slides 1.59%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.66%

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story