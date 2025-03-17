Zydus Life gains as Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.67% to Rs 897.25 after the firm said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Unit 1, located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

The said inspection was conducted from 10 March to 14 March 2025 and concluded with zero observations from the regulatory body.

The official announcement was made on 14 March 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company reported a 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during the quarter.

