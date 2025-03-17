KEC Intl jumps after bagging multiple orders worth Rs 1,267 cr

KEC International rallied 5.71% to Rs 707.15 after the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,267 crore across its various businesses.

The companys transmission & distribution (T&D) business has received a comfort letter for projects in both India and Americas. These projects includes 800 kV HVDC & 765 kV Transmission line orders, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) along with the supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas.

The cable business has received orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, We are delighted with the substantial orders secured in our T&D business, particularly in the prestigious HVDC and 765 kV segments from PGCIL for green energy evacuation. These wins have further strengthened our T&D order book in India. We have a strong positive outlook on the growth of Indias T&D market, fueled by the nations rising energy needs and the governments unwavering drive to enhance renewable power capacity and transmission infrastructure. With these new orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs. 23,300 crores, a growth of 35% vis-vis last year.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.

The company has reported 34% rise in net profit to Rs 130 crore on a 7% increase in revenues to Rs 5,349 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News