Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index falling 413.5 points or 0.8% at 51120.02 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.74%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.31%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.64%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.52%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 0.97%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.5%), MRF Ltd (down 0.42%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.35%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.96%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.5%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.06%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 153.76 or 0.3% at 51549.95.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 21.8 points or 0.15% at 14965.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.85 points or 0.03% at 23169.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 72.93 points or 0.1% at 76572.56.

On BSE,2143 shares were trading in green, 1710 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

