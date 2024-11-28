Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 749.99 points or 1.2% at 61886.96 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 6.02%), Titan Company Ltd (down 2.41%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.35%),Blue Star Ltd (down 0.96%),Havells India Ltd (down 0.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.28%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.7%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.23%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.3%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 177.09 or 0.32% at 54738.02.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 27.04 points or 0.17% at 15790.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 295.8 points or 1.22% at 23979.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 988.91 points or 1.23% at 79245.17.

On BSE,2109 shares were trading in green, 1764 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

