Auto stocks slide

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 227.8 points or 0.45% at 50381.23 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.88%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.68%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.46%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.28%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 1.03%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.63%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.63%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.28%), and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4.54%), MRF Ltd (up 1.25%), and Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.13%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 124.34 or 0.26% at 47244.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.6 points or 0.05% at 14192.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.35 points or 0.12% at 23100.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 4.91 points or 0.01% at 76298.51.

On BSE,1543 shares were trading in green, 2365 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

