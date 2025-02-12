Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 85.61 points or 1.27% at 6659.27 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 5.23%), DLF Ltd (down 3.2%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.96%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.78%),Anant Raj Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.81%), and SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 1.15%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.16%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.94%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.72%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 124.34 or 0.26% at 47244.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.6 points or 0.05% at 14192.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.35 points or 0.12% at 23100.15.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 4.91 points or 0.01% at 76298.51.

On BSE,1543 shares were trading in green, 2365 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News