Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2530.4, down 2.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 48.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 7.29% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2530.4, down 2.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has lost around 15.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8213.55, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26527 shares today, compared to the daily average of 26102 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News