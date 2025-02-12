Indian Overseas Bank down for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 48.05, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 48.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 9.48% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. Indian Overseas Bank has added around 5.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has increased around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6001.7, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

