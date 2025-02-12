Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 51.24 points or 0.5% at 10270.51 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 3.25%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.51%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.45%),Deep Industries Ltd (down 2.2%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 2.11%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 1.95%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.88%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.73%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.59%).

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 4.78%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 1.63%), and Oil India Ltd (up 1.51%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 124.34 or 0.26% at 47244.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.6 points or 0.05% at 14192.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 28.35 points or 0.12% at 23100.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 4.91 points or 0.01% at 76298.51.

On BSE,1543 shares were trading in green, 2365 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

