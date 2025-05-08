Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks slide

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 771.18 points or 1.49% at 51016.33 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.35%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.25%),Exide Industries Ltd (down 2.13%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.12%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.85%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.82%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.39%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.32%), and Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.14%).

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 1.19%), Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.88%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.81%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 78.6 or 0.17% at 47456.5.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 111.72 points or 0.75% at 14819.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 76.95 points or 0.32% at 24337.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 117.54 points or 0.15% at 80629.24.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1710 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

