Uno Minda to set up 2-wheeler alloy wheels manufacturing facility in Bawal, Haryana

Uno Minda announced that its Board of Directors has approved the setting up of a manufacturing facility for two-wheeler alloy wheels in Bawal, Haryana.

This facility will have an installed production capacity of approximately 1.5 million alloy wheels annually, aimed at catering to recently secured orders and rising market demand. The project entails a total capital expenditure of around ~200 crore, which will be financed through a combination of debt and internal accruals. The facility is expected to commence operations by the second quarter of FY 27.

In parallel, the Company has also commenced commercial production of expansion project of additional 2.0 million alloy wheel at Supa, Maharashtra. This expansion was originally announced in May 2024.

Uno Minda first entered the two-wheeler alloy wheel segment in FY 21, with a greenfield facility in Supa, Maharashtra, with an initial capacity of 4.0 million wheels. Since then, the company has almost doubled its production capacity at Supa to 8.0 million units.

Through consistent investment and focus on localization, Uno Minda has significantly contributed to reducing India's dependence on imported two-wheeler alloy wheels in support ofthe Government's Make in India initiative.

