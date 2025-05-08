Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market trade sideways; media shares in demand

Market trade sideways; media shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The frontline indices traded sideways in early afternoon trade, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that persistent tariff hikes could slow growth and drive long-term inflation. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by rising Indo-Pak tensions. The Nifty traded below the 24,450 mark. Market volatility was heightened due to the weekly expiry of the Nifty F&O series today.

Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 45.17 points or 0.06% to 80,791.95. The Nifty 50 index lost 11.20 points or 0.05% to 24,402.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.34%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,573 shares rose and 1,106 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.95% to 18.50. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 24,482, at a premium of 81.5 points as compared with the spot at 24,400.50.

Also Read

Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: We are with government, says Cong chief Kharge

Crude oil outlook: WTI may remain-range bound at $56-$60, say analyst

Israeli spyware firm NSO to pay WhatsApp $168 mn in damages, rules court

Reliance leads trademark rush for 'Operation Sindoor' post military action

PSIT files Rs 472 crore IPO for PropShare Titania, its second SM Reit

The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 44.5 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 67.9 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 2.14% to 1,556.55. The index rallied 3.22% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.5%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 2.64%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.04%), PVR Inox (up 1.41%), Sun TV Network (up 1.15%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.04%), Tips Music (up 1.04%) and Saregama India (up 0.51%) advanced.

On the other hand, D B Corp (down 2.37%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Voltas added 1.20% after the companys consolidated net profit zoomed 106.99% to Rs 241.02 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 116.44 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income jumped 13.85% year on year to Rs 4,847.25 in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Sonata Software advanced 0.83%. The IT companys consolidated net profit rose 2% to Rs 107.5 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 105 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 7.94% QoQ to Rs 2,617.20 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Route Mobile rallied 0.84%. The company reported a 9.34% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 25.76 crore on a 12.41% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 208.38 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goa Carbon reports dismal Q4 outcome

GST collection spikes around 20% on monthly basis

United Breweries Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to 98 crore

Ginni Filaments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Currency in circulation up 6.70% on year

First Published: May 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story