Autoline Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.94% to Rs 194.99 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries declined 15.54% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 194.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.24% to Rs 17.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 658.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 654.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

194.99189.42658.55654.1510.369.3310.407.9812.6911.4740.5131.557.828.0222.7117.726.527.7217.7915.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News