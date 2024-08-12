Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 277.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.16% to Rs 151.13 croreNet profit of Autoline Industries rose 277.46% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 151.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 149.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales151.13149.39 1 OPM %10.517.04 -PBDT9.375.22 80 PBT5.291.76 201 NP5.361.42 277
