Pakka consolidated net profit declines 40.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Net profit of Pakka declined 40.22% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 96.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales96.79105.76 -8 OPM %18.9623.58 -PBDT17.3324.19 -28 PBT13.5720.82 -35 NP8.5614.32 -40

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

