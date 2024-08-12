Pakka consolidated net profit declines 40.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.48% to Rs 96.79 croreNet profit of Pakka declined 40.22% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 96.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales96.79105.76 -8 OPM %18.9623.58 -PBDT17.3324.19 -28 PBT13.5720.82 -35 NP8.5614.32 -40
