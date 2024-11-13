Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 3.22% to Rs 156.36 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries rose 40.97% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.22% to Rs 156.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 161.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales156.36161.57 -3 OPM %9.807.62 -PBDT9.217.62 21 PBT4.904.13 19 NP4.923.49 41

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

