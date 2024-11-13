Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.22% to Rs 156.36 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries rose 40.97% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.22% to Rs 156.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 161.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.156.36161.579.807.629.217.624.904.134.923.49

