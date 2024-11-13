Nyssa Corporation consolidated net profit rises 506.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.56% to Rs 1.40 croreNet profit of Nyssa Corporation rose 506.25% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.56% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.400.90 56 OPM %83.57-50.00 -PBDT1.32-0.29 LP PBT1.32-0.29 LP NP0.970.16 506
