Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 83.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments rose 83.84% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 85.34% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.151.1687.4489.661.861.021.820.991.820.99

