Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 415.25 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 15.14% to Rs 115.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 99.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 415.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales415.25380.16 9 OPM %93.6489.38 -PBDT158.24132.90 19 PBT148.97129.06 15 NP115.1399.99 15

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

