Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 15.14% to Rs 115.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 99.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 415.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 380.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.415.25380.1693.6489.38158.24132.90148.97129.06115.1399.99

