Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 99.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 99.46% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 58.95% to Rs 204.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.204.93128.938.325.4021.0610.7719.679.6514.647.34

