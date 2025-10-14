Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's wholelsale price inflation eases to 0.13% in September

India's wholelsale price inflation eases to 0.13% in September

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
India's wholesale price inflation moderated more-than-expected in September from a 4-month high in August, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Tuesday.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 0.13 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 0.52 percent rise in August. The expected rise was 0.50 percent.

Food prices logged a decline of 1.99 percent annually in September, while the price decline in primary articles deepened to 3.32 percent from 2.10 percent in August, and costs for fuel and power also showed a slower decrease of 2.58 percent versus 3.17 percent a month ago.

Data showed that the annual price growth of manufactured products eased to 2.33 from 2.55 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.19 percent from August, when they increased by 0.52 percent. Moreover, this was the first decrease in four months.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

