Sensex, Nifty extent losses for 2nd day; broader mrkt underperforms

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate losses today, marking their second consecutive decline, weighed down by weak global cues and continued foreign fund outflows.

The Nifty settled below the 25,150 mark. All sectoral indices ended in the red, with PSU bank, media and metal stocks bearing the maximum losses.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 297.07 points or 0.36% to 82,029.98. The Nifty 50 index declined 81.85 points or 0.32% to 25,145.50. In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty fell 0.57% and 0.55%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 0.95%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,339 shares rose and 2,868 shares fell. A total of 134 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.33% to 11.16. Economy: India's wholesale price inflation moderated more-than-expected in September from a 4-month high in August, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Tuesday. The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 0.13% year-over-year in September, slower than the 0.52% rise in August. The expected rise was 0.50 percent. Food prices logged a decline of 1.99% annually in September, while the price decline in primary articles deepened to 3.32% from 2.10% in August, and costs for fuel and power also showed a slower decrease of 2.58% versus 3.17% a month ago.

Data showed that the annual price growth of manufactured products eased to 2.33% from 2.55%. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.19% from August, when they increased by 0.52%. Moreover, this was the first decrease in four months. New Listing: Shares of LG Electronics India were at Rs 1,682.95 on the BSE, representing a premium of 47.63% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,140. The stock was listed at Rs 1,715, exhibiting a premium of 50.44% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 1,736.40 and a low of 1,650.05. On the BSE, over 78.51 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update: The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company received bids for 35,41,58,000 shares as against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (14 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (10 October 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (14 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 100 and 106 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 140 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 1.52% to 7,596.50. The index gained 1.59% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of Maharashtra (down 4.69%), UCO Bank (down 3.18%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 3.17%), Central Bank of India (down 2.88%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.41%), Union Bank of India (down 2.12%), Bank of India (down 2.04%), Canara Bank (down 1.88%), Indian Bank (down 1.87%) and Bank of Baroda (down 1.6%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 0.72%. The company reported an 18.89% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 299.26 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 251.72 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income declined 51.95% YoY to Rs 12,015.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Aditya Birla Money declined 7.46% after the companys standalone net profit dropped 61.97% to Rs 10.15 crore on 16.18% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 106.51 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. HCL Technologies shed 0.18%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.20% to Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 3,843 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 5.24% to Rs 31,942 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 30,349 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 7.33% after it has reported 30.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.35 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 76.11 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 23.1% YoY to Rs 307.18 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Lotus Chocolate Company slumped 13.09% after the companys standalone net profit tumbled 72.46% to Rs 1.44 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 5.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 25.05% to Rs 160.43 crore in the second quarter of FY26 from Rs 128.29 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Den Networks slipped 4.56% after the cable TV distributor consolidated net profit fell 32.44% to Rs 35.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 52.05 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 3.07% year on year to Rs 241.43 crore posted in Q2 FY26.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) added 2.95% after its consolidated net profit rallied 41.67% to Rs 549.33 crore on 26.24% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,057.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Landmark Cars jumped 10.89% after the companys total revenue from operations (including agency sales) jumped 30.52% to Rs 1,655 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,268 crore in Q2 FY25. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures is currently down by 291 points, signalling a negative opening for US stocks today. European market traded lower on Tuesday, reversing largely positive sentiment at the start of the week, despite the threat of a new trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Asian shares ended lower after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a softer tone toward China, helping to ease some of the trade-related tensions that rattled investors last week. In China, shares of chipmaker Wingtech Technology plunged 10% at the open, hitting the daily limit for a second consecutive session, after the Dutch government took control of its Netherlands-based subsidiary Nexperia. The Netherlands Minister of Economic Affairs announced on October 12 that the movemade under the Goods Availability Act in Septemberwas aimed at preventing a situation in which the goods produced by Nexperia would become unavailable in an emergency. Nexperia plays a crucial role in Europes semiconductor supply chain, producing high-volume chips used in automobiles, consumer electronics, and industrial products.

Elsewhere in Asia, Singapores economy expanded 2.9% in the third quarter, according to preliminary government data released Tuesday, moderating from 4.4% growth in the previous quarter. Overnight in the U.S., major indices rebounded sharply after Trumps conciliatory comments. Dont worry about China; it will all be fine! he posted on Truth Social Monday, following weeks of tit-for-tat trade restrictions. China has recently imposed fees on U.S. ships docking at its portsa retaliatory move mirroring Washingtons new charges on Chinese vesselswith both sets of fees taking effect Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 587.98 points, or 1.29%, to 46,067.58, recovering roughly two-thirds of its losses from Friday. The S&P 500 gained 1.56% to 6,654.72, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.21% to 22,694.61, buoyed by a strong rebound in technology shares.