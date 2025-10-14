Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 61.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 106.51 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 61.97% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.106.51127.0843.7153.5517.1738.6714.2236.2110.1526.69

