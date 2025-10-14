Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 61.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 61.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 106.51 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 61.97% to Rs 10.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 106.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales106.51127.08 -16 OPM %43.7153.55 -PBDT17.1738.67 -56 PBT14.2236.21 -61 NP10.1526.69 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extent losses for 2nd day; broader mrkt underperforms

EPFO simplifies its withdrawal rules, allows up to 100% withdrawal of EPF balance

India's wholelsale price inflation eases to 0.13% in September

Trishakti Industries secures Rs 6-cr order from Reliance Industries

Aditya Birla Money slides after Q2 PAT slumps 62% YoY to Rs 10 cr

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story