Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 24.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 198.16 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies declined 24.68% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 198.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 216.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.198.16216.445.815.728.548.913.574.743.574.74

