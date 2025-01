SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 38.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.22% to Rs 320.74 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 38.24% to Rs 88.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.22% to Rs 320.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 256.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.320.74256.1571.2367.70122.4288.93117.7785.5288.2863.86

