Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 58.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.35% to Rs 211.18 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 58.35% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.35% to Rs 211.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.211.18191.3718.0012.6340.6825.8840.1325.5430.0718.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp