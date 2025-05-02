Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 48.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.43% to Rs 149.42 crore

Net profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt rose 48.54% to Rs 34.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.43% to Rs 149.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.72% to Rs 111.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.06% to Rs 528.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

149.42102.04528.10356.6881.3782.3180.2879.3148.4132.77157.2898.2746.4231.17150.0192.7034.6723.34111.9469.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News