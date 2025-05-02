Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 148.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.13% to Rs 308.48 crore

Net profit of Ami Organics rose 148.43% to Rs 62.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.13% to Rs 308.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 271.08% to Rs 158.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 1006.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 717.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

