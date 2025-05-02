Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 148.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Ami Organics consolidated net profit rises 148.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 37.13% to Rs 308.48 crore

Net profit of Ami Organics rose 148.43% to Rs 62.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.13% to Rs 308.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 271.08% to Rs 158.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 1006.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 717.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales308.48224.96 37 1006.88717.47 40 OPM %27.5419.19 -23.0517.91 - PBDT90.1342.43 112 242.78130.04 87 PBT82.8337.53 121 216.16113.98 90 NP62.4825.15 148 158.7142.77 271

