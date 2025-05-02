Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.29% to Rs 464.27 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Bio Organics rose 13.68% to Rs 44.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 464.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 462.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.40% to Rs 14.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 1861.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1864.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

464.27462.951861.541864.4420.6117.537.247.3276.5868.6571.36114.9760.5754.3617.4765.4944.8039.4114.6946.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News