Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 74.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.44% to Rs 110.70 croreNet profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt rose 74.71% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.44% to Rs 110.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales110.7068.57 61 OPM %80.7878.63 -PBDT30.3317.67 72 PBT28.7216.37 75 NP21.3512.22 75
