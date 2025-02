Avaada Solarise Energy Pvt standalone net profit declines 48.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.14% to Rs 19.30 crore

Net profit of Avaada Solarise Energy Pvt declined 48.07% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.14% to Rs 19.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.3021.7280.6285.649.0411.272.264.511.753.37

