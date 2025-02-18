Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uttaranchal Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Uttaranchal Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.280 0 OPM %28.570 -PBDT0.08-0.05 LP PBT0.08-0.05 LP NP0.06-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BGIL Films & Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

XT Global Infotech explores strategic global acquisition opportunities

Stocks may resume downtrend

Stock Alert: Anant Raj, Zomato, Paytm, Allcargo Terminals, LIC

DCX Systems incorporates new unit in Benglauru under DTA

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story