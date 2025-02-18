Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

XT Global Infotech explores strategic global acquisition opportunities

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
XT Global Infotech announced that the company is actively exploring strategic acquisition opportunities in Australia, Europe, and other key international markets to reinforce its global footprint and broaden its service portfolio.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, XT Global Infotech Limited is in preliminary discussions to acquire businesses operating within the same domain. These potential acquisitions are intended to accelerate market expansion, enhance technological capabilities, and create substantial operational synergies. Any finalized agreements will be contingent upon comprehensive due diligence, regulatory approvals, and the execution of definitive contracts.

At this stage, no binding agreements have been signed, and there is no certainty that these discussions will result in a completed transaction. XT Global Infotech Limited reaffirms its commitment to transparent communication and regulatory compliance, ensuring that stakeholders are informed of any significant developments.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

